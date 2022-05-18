Nigeria: Zee World Launches Dance Reality Show in Nigeria

The dance reality show is a fusion of Nigerian and Indian dance.

English-Bollywood entertainment channel, Zee World, has announced the launch of a reality dance competition 'Dance Naija Dance', in Nigeria.

The popular Indian entertainment company made this known at a press conference, held on Wednesday at the Radisson hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The reality show will exclusively air on Zee World on DStv channel 166 and GOtv channel 125, later in the year.

At the press conference, Somnath Malakar, CEO, of ZEE Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa & Indian Ocean Islands) said Nigerians are notable for their incredible dancing talents.

"The TV channel is aware of the harsh economic reality of the country; however, I believe entertainment is one of the ways to lessen worries, provide an escape and make people happy," Mr Malakar said.

According to him, Zee World, being an enabler of family happiness, saw it fit to create something unique and electrifying for its viewing audience.

"Knowing full well how Zee World is important to the family entertainment needs in Nigeria, we have taken steps to ensure that we would always deliver. There is a deep love for Zee World among Nigerians and Zee World has become part of lifestyles," he said.

Dance Naija Dance reality show

From roaring success in India to inevitable greatness in Singapore and across 52 countries in Africa in 2021, the producers say it's time for Zee World's Dance Naija Dance to berth in Nigeria.

Zee World has evolved into a brand of global celebration, bringing Africa and India together.

Dance Naija Dance offers a fusion of Nigerian-Indian dance moves, uniting both cultures through music, vibrancy, colour and diversity.

Dance Naija Dance will be anchored by a blend of Nollywood and Bollywood personalities and dancers.

These include the Hosts - Hero Daniels and Pelumi Buari, Choreographers/Mentors - Sashin Kandhai and Kenneth Agabata; while Kunle Remi and Uraysha Ramrachia will be the judges.

The reality show is expected to run for 10 weeks and with not only a grand cash prize of five million naira but also prize hampers for the winning teams.

With the reality competition set to start airing in August, production has begun for the top 16 finalists selected from more than 350 entries across Nigeria.

Dance Naija Dance will air in 52 countries in Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands.

Zee World has been a trailblazer in redefining entertainment across Africa over the years.

It is the first channel to air Indian series and movies dubbed in English.

They also showcase the first Afro-Indian Telenovela, Mehek, in 2018 and the first Pan-African inter-country fusion dance challenge, Dance Africa Dance in 2021.