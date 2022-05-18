Nigeria: Buhari to Unveil Reformed NNPC in July

President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL on 18th July 2022.

The Group Managing Director and CEO of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, stated this on Monday while addressing participants at the ongoing 8th African Petroleum Congress and Exhibition (#CAPEVIII) in Luanda, Angola, according to social media updates by NNPCL.

He said, "The new NNPC will be unveiled on the 18th of July 2022 by our president and I invite you to join us in Abuja for this historic event as we create the largest corporate entity in Africa."

With the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation transited to a corporate firm that was incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in September 2021 with registration number: RC -- 1843987.

While the management was retained led by Kyari, board members for NNPCL were appointed in January this year, led by the board Chairman Senator Margery Okadigbo.

Kyari was accompanied by the Group Executive Director (GED) Exploration & Production, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye and the Managing Director, Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), Engr. Seyi Omotowa at the event.

The theme of the congress is: "Energy Transition and the future of the Oil and Gas industry in Africa: Opportunities, challenges and development."