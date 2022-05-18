Gambia: The Active Citizens Decide

Has a coalition but lost to PDOIS in Bundung Six Junction Ward. In the London Corner Ward the PDOIS candidate, Modou Lamin Kujabi lost to the NPP coalition candidate, Agie Saptieu Jaye. In the Sanyang Ward, the The four by elections have shown very clearly that the active Gambian voters and non-participating voters should not be taken from granted.

The battle was between the three parties that make up the national assembly as parties or coalition of parties. The NPP NPP candidate, Lamin Bojang lost to the UDP candidate, Botto Bojang. In Marakissa Ward, the UDP candidate, Lamin Sambou lost to the NPP candidate, Seddy Nyassi.

The fact that a significant number of voters did not even go to the polls confirms that the non-active voters are undermining the democratic system from determining who manages the affairs of the country by the undiluted content of all voters. It is therefore important that the lesson be drawn is that the outcome of elections be determined by active citizens. However it could also be influenced by the lack of participation by the apathy of registered voters.

However one should conclude that the political future of the country is not under the monopoly of any given political party.

Two factors are important in future elections- parties and candidates. If the party is rightly chosen and the candidate is rightly chosen victory would certainly be guaranteed if sufficient mobilisation is done for the people to come out and vote and sufficient monitors are put in the streets to prevent fraudsters from stealing the vote.