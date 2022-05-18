Liberia: MCC Recruits 250 University Students

The Monrovia City Corporation or MCC has recruited about 250 university students to serve as numerators for the Corporation's data collection process.

The recruits are from the University of Liberia, United Methodist University, African Methodist Episcopal University, African Methodist Episcopal Zion University and Stella Marie's University, respectively.

Addressing reporters Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Monrovia City Corporation in Monrovia, City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee said the exercise is intended to provide students an opportunity to practicalize what most of them are currently studying at their various universities.

"The city is heavily challenged and we certainly believe that the recruitment of these students would help us in the discharge of our duties and handle the waste challenge that has engulfed the city.

Today, we are announcing in furtherance of our waste management, we are trying to enhance our responsibility to make sure the city is clean at all times", he says.

He narrates that though the MCC recently launched a new system in which citizens can easily dispose of their wastes without difficulty, the recruitment process is geared towards giving students a vocation job and an opportunity to showcase their talents for one month in numeration.

He explains that the responsibility of those recruited is to gather data of every business within the bailiwick of Monrovia to be numerated and accounted for that would help the MCC in informing the public and enhancing its operations.

"We not just recruiting the students, but we have written the various presidents of those universities, asking them to select the brightest students from various departments to work with us for one month period", he adds and notes that some of them could earn a job depending on the way they would conduct themselves."

Giving an update on the recruitment process, the Administrative Secretary to the Mayor, Mohammed Sy said data collection in every country is critical to economic development. He said for the past four years, the city government has been challenged with garbage collection, and tax payment, among others.

Sy notes that to have a successful city tax payment is cardinal, and it is against this backdrop he says the MCC in its wisdom, thought it wise to launch EWallie to create awareness for taxpayers.

"We are moving towards a world of technology and the first component is to provide information to taxpayers of businesses within the limit of Monrovia that has prompted the city government to recruit students to buttress the efforts of the corporation.

They will go through a thorough vetting process; the issue of 'who knows you will not be encouraged and allowed. All selectees (candidates) will be strictly based on their knowledge and performance", he stressed. Editing by Jonathan