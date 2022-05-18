Liberia: Veteran Educator Rallies Teachers, Students for Mission to Unseat Yekeh Kolubah in 2023

Monrovia — Montserrado County district #10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah, is poised to face a barrage of challengers for the seat come 2023 but there is one rival among the many that stands out--a veteran educator whom many believe has paid his dues through his dedication to empowering the young people of the district and beyond.

Mr. Isaac G. Clay has begun rallying his colleagues in the educational sector as well as students of the district to ensure that he unseat the vocal Alternative National Congress (ANC) at the polls come October next year. Clay is also rallying the intellectual community to support his bid for the legislative seat--a feat he believe will be a victory for the education sector.

"There is a need for a vibrant and outstanding representation for this district and we are ready to provide that," Clay said in an interview with reporters. "We don't want to condemn anyone here but our district has been truly represented in the Lower House. People are not taking District #10 serious and this is frustrating. We will endeavor to rebuild the image of our beloved district."

Clay, in whose honor a political movement that would help engender his political ambition, has already been established, is contesting on a platform of education, especially for the underprivileged, healthcare, particularly for women and children and rehabilitation program for disadvantaged youth who are now known as zogoes.

Clay is currently a lecturer at the United Methodist University (UMU). He is also an instructor at the nationally acclaimed College of West Africa (CWA).

He has taught schools within the district for more than 10 years. Some of these schools include David Lombel high school and FMC high school, both located in Gaye Town, Apostolic Foundation and many others.

The movement, known as Movement in Support of Hon. Isaac G. Clay has been mobilizing for months with a focus on market women, the religious community and the teachers and students community--which the movement considers as its base or stronghold.

The Acting Secretary General of the group, Amb. S. Dexter Smith, noted that Mr. Clay contributed tremendously to the educational needs of residents of the district, especially the young people.

"Teachers are leaders all day. They lead by example in the way they act, speak, and behave. They lead their students through challenging activities and rigorous learning," Smith said at a mass meeting recently. "And this is why we want to take Hon. Clay to the Legislature to ensure that the right things are done."

"Hon. Clay is the light of our community and he will definitely redeem this district if given the chance. He is experienced, educated and people centered. He is a natural leader," another executive of the movement noted at the meeting.

For Clay, there is a need to give the young people and women opportunities and create channels through which their lives can be better.

"I'm passionate about the empowerment of young people and our mothers. Our government needs to prioritize them. This is one of the messages I intend to make when I'm given the opportunity to serve my people," he said.