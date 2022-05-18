Gambia: Six Wounded As Senegalese Forces Reportedly Fire Drone in Gambia

18 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Six people from Foni Jiking in the Foni Bintang District have been reportedly wounded after Senegalese Forces were alleged to have fired a military drone in The Gambia, The Point has been reliably informed

The victims at the time of gathering the report had been hospitalised at the Bwiam General Hospital receiving medical attention.

Almameh Gibba, the National Assembly member for Foni Kansala confirmed the development to The Point.

"All the six individuals are from Jikin village and they are currently been transported to Ndemban Clinic. We understand that the boys went to the bush to fetch firewood and then Senegalese Forces reportedly fire drone shot which resulted to their injuries."

"I have call my follow National Assembly members in the entire Foni districts and we are going to the hospital to assert what went wrong.

The spokesperson of The Gambia Armed Forces couldn't be reach for comments at the time of going to press

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X