Gambia: Six Wounded As Senegalese Forces Reportedly Fire Drone in Gambia

Six people from Foni Jiking in the Foni Bintang District have been reportedly wounded after Senegalese Forces were alleged to have fired a military drone in The Gambia, The Point has been reliably informed

The victims at the time of gathering the report had been hospitalised at the Bwiam General Hospital receiving medical attention.

Almameh Gibba, the National Assembly member for Foni Kansala confirmed the development to The Point.

"All the six individuals are from Jikin village and they are currently been transported to Ndemban Clinic. We understand that the boys went to the bush to fetch firewood and then Senegalese Forces reportedly fire drone shot which resulted to their injuries."

"I have call my follow National Assembly members in the entire Foni districts and we are going to the hospital to assert what went wrong.

The spokesperson of The Gambia Armed Forces couldn't be reach for comments at the time of going to press