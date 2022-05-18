Gambia/South Sudan: EMC Discloses Ticket Price for Gambia, South Sudan AFCON Qualifiers Icebreaker

18 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Events Management Committee (EMC) of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has disclosed ticket prices for the Scorpions 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers opener at home to South Sudan on 4th June 2022 at the Stade Late Dior in Thies, Senegal.

According to the Event Management Committee (EMC), covered pavilion tickets are pegged at D1000, opposite covered D 700 and front D500.

The Gambia secured qualification to the group phase of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following their 3-2 aggregate win over Chad in the preliminary qualifiers played in March 2022.

The Scorpions will affray to win their qualifier matches to snatch qualification ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Ivory Coast.

