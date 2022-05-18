Gambia: AGA Supports Bajana With Food Barrel

Altogether Giving Africa (AGA), a UK/Gambia charity on Thursday 12th May 2022 supported Bajana village in Foni, West Coast Region of The Gambia with a barrel of food items. In addition to the food items, the trust also supported the community with clothes and shoes.

The food barrel, clothes and shoes were delivered to the community by AGA Gambia team headed by Kebba Banja.

It could be recalled that, the charity/trust through their Gambian president, Mr. Banja during the Holy month of Ramadan also presented Iftar breadto families in West Coast Region.

In presenting the food items to beneficiaries, Kebba Banja said putting food on the table of people is noble and therefore thanked AGA UK and their supporters.

Seedy Trawally, a member of AGA Gambia thanked their supporters in UK for the healthy food items, saying people need to eat to be healthy.

"The food items will without doubt help families on their three daily meals," he added,

Ida Ceesay, a beneficiary expressed gratitude to AGA UK/Gambia and their supporters for the support over the years, adding that, the food items will go a long way towards complementing their feeding.

Sister Angie, founder AGA UK/Gambia on behalf of the committee in UK said they hope the food items will feed a lot of families.

She also thanked all those who donated the barrels and food items in the barrels.

"Every day, we are grateful for every breath we take because it is an opportunity to make a real difference through humble humility and gratitude," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Words cannot express how grateful we are to our global community for every single contribution made to AGA UK/Gambia. Whether you contribute your time, support, or reusable items, it makes a significant difference to those in the most need economically," she also said.

The charity trust has over the years donated Iftar bread to various Gambian communities, presented bags of rice, onion and cooking oil to families in observance of the Muslim feast of Eid al-Fitr as well as supported Gambian families with cash at the commencement of last year's Muslim month of Ramadan.

The trust also donated 12 bags of 25kg rice to families in various Gambian communities, who were not able to earn funds to provide food for their families during the isolation period of covid-19 pandemic.

The charity also donated buckets and sanitary materials to mosques, hospitals and other places across the country in a bid to manage and contain the spread of corona virus in The Gambia.

The UK/Gambia non- profit group, remains committed to sharing its passion to help disadvantaged communities across Africa, particularly in The Gambia.