Sierra Leone: Convicts to Serve 18 Months in Prison for Wounding With Intent

18 May 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Yusufu S. Bangura

Saidu Sesay and Mohamed Tarawallie were yesterday May 17, convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison each after they pleaded guilty to one count charge of wounding with intent.

The Presiding Judge for the May Criminal Session call-over, Justice Nicolas Browne-Marke (JSC), ordered both convicts who were in court on two separate offences to serve their jail term at the Freetown Male Correctional Facilities, on Pademba Road.

The convicts, who according to court records had already spent seven months in prison, were before the court for wounding with intent contrary to Section 18 of the offense against the person Act 1861.

State prosecutor, Jessie S. Tucker, alleged that the convict, on the 8th October 2021 in Freetown, wounded one Sulaiman Kargbo with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

Prosecutor Tucker also alleged that Mohamed Tarawallie on November 22, 2021 in Freetown, wounded Edward Kamara with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

In their plea mitigation, both convicts pleaded with the Judge to temper justice with mercy, noting that they regret their actions and that they have also learnt their lessons and promised not to commit any crime again.

Defense Counsel, Cecilia Tucker from Legal Aid Board also pleaded with the judge to tamper justice with mercy, on the grounds that the convicts were first time offenders and they have regret their actions and they have also promised not to commit any crime again.

Justice Browne-Marke sentenced both convicts to 18months imprison each including the time also spent in custody during the trial.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X