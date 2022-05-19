Ghana: Okatakyie Afrifa Contests Regional Secretary Position

The Western Regional Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Okatakyie Amankwah Afrifa, has filed his nomination to contest for the Regional Secretary position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He touted that he had the track record, the vision and mission to fulfil the dream, after three attempts to become the regional secretary and contribute to breaking the eight-year political party rule.

Mr Afrifa, son of Lt. General Akwasi Afrifa, former Head of State and Leader of the National Liberation Council (NLC), noted that "the Western Region has a critical role to play, but, we need to work hard to achieve that success, and I am ready to sacrifice to achieve that feat which can be done".

He made the revelation at the launch of OKT4WRSec Campaign and media engagement held at Essikado on Tuesday.

According to him, it is God's time was not just a slogan to win an election, rather a call to action beyond becoming regional secretary with the ultimate agenda of breaking the eight was one of the challenges for the NPP since the inception of the Fourth Republic, an experienced person given the chance to serve.

"A new wind is blowing across the region and all should join my campaign to restore confidence in the office of regional secretary, my manifesto is enveloped on three thematic areas namely administration, welfare and coordination to deliver efficient and effective management, energise and motivate the rank and file to work and retain power.

"Another idea is the establishment of comprehensive welfare policy and good communication within the party structures in the region because some of our constituencies lack basic necessities to function, a development that must give cause to worry for all well-meaning members, supporters and sympathisers of the party and within the first 100 days, my administration will ensure every constituency party office is given logistics to aid their work and position the NPP in a brand ready to retain power in 2024 and beyond," Mr Afrifa assured.