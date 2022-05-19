Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Functionaries Question Mnangagwa's Pedigree Ahead of 2023 General Elections

19 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Some Zanu-PF functionaries are questioning President Emmerson Mnangagwa's pedigree to successfully represent the ruling party at next year's crunch presidential poll.

Mnangagwa, whose endorsement as the party's presidential candidate is set to be reaffirmed at Zanu PF's congress in October, will square up against a seemingly formidable rival, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Nelson Chamisa for the second time.

They clashed in 2018 in a poll that was so disputed it had to be settled at the Constitutional Court, which upheld Mnangagwa's waffer-thin victory over Chamisa.

But since then, Mnangagwa's tenure has been replete with legitimacy questions, external and internal.

For instance, a Zanu PF member, Sybeth Muzengezi, is suing Mnangagwa's legitimacy at the High Court.

Previous press reports have also suggested that senior Zanu PF officials are worried about the party's capacity to win the election because of a debilitating economic crisis which they fear has alienated the party from voters.

Senior Zanu PF executives told NewZimbabwe.com off the record Wednesday that the fear an election defeat was growing with each passing day as the economy further nosedives.

"People are hungry and angry, and they know Mnangagwa's administration is the one which has put them in that position. I operate from areas around Mahusekwa and can tell you the people are not happy," a senior party member said.

"Our provincial leaders and national leaders know that the party is not in the best position with the general election barely a year away. What has however been confusing a lot of people is how the president is apparently out of his depth in terms of solving the country's problems. We though he probably had a plan that could change people's views by 2023; but as it stands most of us believe he will not win, not just in urban areas but the rural areas too," the source said.

The 2023 elections will be held against the background of a weakening local currency which has resulted in prices of basic goods and services rocketing over the past few weeks.

Added the source: "The (Joseph) Chinotimba video is not just a reflection of his own constituency, a number of comrades are disgruntled, some have even questioned the purpose of his advisors if the situation is not improving."

Chinotimba, the Buhera South legislator was captured in a video accusing Mnangagwa of having imposed a candidate to contest against him ahead of the party's congress.

Zanu PF has since independence enjoyed support in rural areas, which is widely a result of state-sponsored violence.

Efforts to get a comment from Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa were fruitless as calls on his mobile phone went unanswered.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X