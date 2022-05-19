Ghana: PSG Commends Mrs Delese Darko for Emerging Best Public CEO

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has commended Mrs Delese Mimi Darko, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for emerging the Best Public Sector CEO of the year.

She was adjudged the winner of the category at the 2022 edition of the African Public Sector Conference and Awards held at the plush Kempiski hotel in Accra.

Mrs Darko was described by the PSGH as industrious and selfless.

The congratulatory message was contained in a press statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghanaian Times by the PSGH.

The statement said the FDA boss had risen through the ranks over the years by building upon the foundation of the trail blazers before her including the late T.C Corquaye, a renowned pharmacist.

According to the statement, since assuming her position at the FDA, Mrs Darko had consistently moved the institution forward, "She made us proud when in May, 2020 the World Health Organisation (WHO) in recognition of her hard work, ranked Ghana's FDA at Maturity Level three for its medicines regulatory system that ensures the safety, quality and efficacy of all medical products imported, manufactured or distributed in the country."

"Ghana thus became the second country in Africa to obtain the Maturity Level three in medicines regulation and on its way to Level four. This, and many other notable achievements by the FDA under her leadership is worthy of commendation," the statement added.

"All Pharmacists in Ghana and particularly those in regulation are proud of the exemplary leadership and the high level of professionalism exhibited by Mrs Darko since her appointment as CEO of the FDA."

"The PSGH congratulates her on this new recognition as the Best Public Sector CEO. The PSGH believes this will be a great shot in the arm to do more for the FDA and mother Ghana. Congratulations."