Gambia: GRA Engages GWCC On Revenue Laws to Enhance Tax Compliance

The Gambia Revenue Authority GRA on Wednesday 17th May 2022, engaged dozens of Women Entrepreneurs from Gambia Women Chamber of Commerce (GWCC) with the view to deepening their understanding on various revenue laws administered by GRA.

The ultimate objective is to enhance tax compliance on Gambia Revenue Laws.

In addressing the participants, the commissioner general of GRA, Yankuba Darboe, said the objective of this seminar was to enlighten the participants on The Gambia tax system, the various revenue laws administered by the GRA and some of the key reform initiatives being implemented by the GRA.

According to CG Darboe, the event is the second engagement with The Gambia Women Chamber of Commerce following a request from the executive to conduct the seminar.

"I therefore want to commend the GWCC Executive and members for the interest demonstrated to be educated on your tax obligations to enhance your understanding and compliance with the revenue laws," he stressed.

He recalled that GRA had launched the Taxpayers Charter in April 2022 which broadly outlines the rights and obligations of taxpayers.

He said the charter defines taxpayers rights and obligations under the Income and Value added Tax Act (2012); the Customs and Excise Act (2010); and other revenue laws administered by the Authority. "It also specifies the Authority's legal obligations under these laws and our commitment to providing quality service to the taxpayers by bringing in transparency and promoting tax compliance. During the deliberations of the seminar, the facilitators will enlighten you on the charter to further deepen your understanding."

According to Mr. Darboe, GRA strongly believes that the GWCC can play a pivotal role in the form of advocacy to influence its members and the business community on the importance of tax compliance which will go a long way to boosting our revenue mobilisation efforts.

"We also hope that this seminar will strengthen our continued collaboration to support the implementation of Governments tax reforms initiatives aimed at improving revenue collection for national development.

He also disclosed that the authority is in the process of implementing two major projects to facilitate international trade and e-services to ease the payment of taxes and duties: the ASYCUDA world and the integrated tax administration systems.

"Therefore, our engagement with you and other stakeholders will be a continuous process to improve your understanding and strengthen our partnership and cooperation."

"We believe you are aware that GRA conducts annual taxpayer's awards ceremony for its most compliant taxpayers across all sectors and regions in the country, thus, "I challenge your members to improve their compliance levels by aiming to win one of the awards in the next awards ceremony."

The president of GWCC, Naffie Barry, said "we are indeed happy and grateful to the management of GRA for considering us to organise this forum."

She stated that the chamber was set up in 2019 primarily as a non-public organisation and "what we do is to mentor entrepreneurs to facilitate the business development."

GRA Board Chairperson Lucy Fye Jagne challenged the participants to take the information sharing forum seriously, while urging people to take ownership of GRA.