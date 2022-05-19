Africa: AU Sets Sights on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Regime Change

Supplied
...
19 May 2022
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — The African Union (AU) will hold an Extraordinary Summit focusing on the challenges of terrorism and violent extremism in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, from the May 28, 2022, with a view to taking urgent measures and actions to support countries facing the severe effects of terrorism.

The summit will assess threats, evaluate response mechanisms, and decide on the specific actions, and measures to strengthen the collective security of member states facing terrorism and violent extremism. It will also discuss measures needed to stem their upsurge on the continent, the AU announced.

The Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Regime in Africa comes days after Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed "great alarm" at the terrorist attack against a military post of the Togolese armed forces, in the locality of Kpékpakandi, in northern Togo, and which left 8 people dead and 13 injured.

The second coup in Mali and the security situation in Sudan has also been on the AU's agenda.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X