Nigeria: Flying Eagles, Benin Squirrels in Regional Supremacy Battle

20 May 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria and neighbours Benin Republic, both already qualified for the 17th Africa U20 Cup of Nations Egypt 2023, will slug it out today to determine which of the two teams is the best U20 squad in the West African Football Union B zone.

Like Nigeria, Benin Republic emerged winners of their pool in the group phase, above second -placed Cote d'Ivoire, and then defeated Burkina Faso, second -placed team in Group B, 2-1 in the first semi finals match on Wednesday.

Seven -time African champions Nigeria also defeated Cote d'Ivoire 2-1 after extra time in a tense and turgid affair at the Stade General Seyni Kountché, the winner coming from the penalty spot 21 minutes into extra time after both teams were locked at 1-1following regulation time.

Friday's encounter will confer bragging rights on the winning side and immense confidence going into next year's continental finals, and Coach Ladan Bosso said on Thursday that his boys are ready to go all out for the trophy.

"We are happy to have the AFCON ticket under our belts now, but we want more. The Cup is now within reach and we will go all out for it. We want to be WAFU B champions. That will give us tremendous boost going into the African championship next year."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X