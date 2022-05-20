Cameroon/Tanzania: World Cup - Serengeti Girls Off to Cameroon

NATIONAL Women U-17 team "Serengeti Girls" will jet off to Cameroon for a World Cup qualifier match today.

The first leg match will be on May 22nd in Cameroon, before travelling back to Zanzibar for the return leg on June 5th at Amaan Stadium.

Speaking with Daily News, the team's coach, Bakari Shime, said they are determined to grab the World Cup ticket, as their side morale is high.

"We are leaving while knowing that the thirst of Tanzanians is to win and we shall do well, so we need Tanzanians to support us," said Shime.

Shime said the squad consists of 23 players, seven technical staff, and a Caravan Chief who is a member of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Executive Committee Hawa Mniga.

The head coach said Cameroon has the same experience and has participated in the World Cup finals with AWFCON many times. Still, they are well prepared, but they believe they will get a victory against their opponents.

"Although they are giant, we believe we can win." Shime said that if they manage to knockout Cameroon, they will be directly qualified to participate in this year's World Cup finals in India.

The Tanzanian envoys advanced to the final stage of the qualifier stage after defeating Botswana 11-1 and Burundi 5-2 on aggregate. Three teams will represent Africa in the World Cup finals that will take place in India from October 11th-30th this year after failing to be held in 2021 due to the corona.