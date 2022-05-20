Liberia: MoJ Turns Justice System Into Mockery, Cummings

Opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) Political Leader Mr. Alexander B. Cummings says the Ministry of Justice has turned Liberia's Justice System into complete mockery, for the way and manner in which they are proceeding with the ongoing CPP framework documents case.

"Their actions are unfair to the Judges, the lawyers, and to the Liberian people themselves because there are more serious crimes that are not being prosecuted under their watch", Mr. Cummings notes.

He points to waves of rape, secret killings, lack of proper security and fear among citizens, but observes that yet, the government is spending more time on a misdemeanor trial that has no benefit for the country.

He made the observation recently in a live interview with Sky FM in Monrovia, terming his trial as a political prosecution by the CDC-led government under President Weah.

Mr. Cummings accuses President George M. Weah, Minister of State Nathaniel McGill; Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean, and Solicitor General Syrenius Cephus of masterminding his political trial.

"They are conniving with heads of the opposition political parties, including UP Standard Bearer Amb. Joseph Boakai and ALP Standard Bearer Benoni Urey to prosecute me, but I can safely say Mr. Cummings and the people of Liberia will prevail."

The ANC leader explains that his decision to seek foreign and independent forensic investigation into the CPP framework document trial is to help put spotlight on the judicial system here since there are interference in its work by the executive branch of government.

"I'm a very proud Liberian and I'm also blessed to be one of the successful Liberians; I have international relationships, partners, friends, supporters who are interested in finding out the facts, and to protect my character and hard-earned reputation; make no mistake, and I don't owe anyone apology by getting an independent forensic firm", he maintains.

Mr. Cummings has hired the services of Ms. Blair, wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to conduct a forensic investigation into his trial by the Government of Liberia on criminal charges, for allegedly tampering with the framework document of the now disintegrated Collaborating Political Parties.

He says the law firm of Ms. Blair has individuals who have all the expertise to come and dig out the facts surrounding the allegation.

"It is because we are confident, that's why we requested this forensic investigation and to make the findings public. I'm unapologetic about this; my reputation is at stake, this I feel is the best thing to do; this whole trial should have been done in thirty days, but it has been more than three months now, but the coming of this new firm, I'm sure it won't take long because it's a 26-page document and they accused me of altering only one clause and we are confident they won't discredit us."

He reiterates that the British firm is a reputable organization that has been doing this around the world, and the facts they will gather will prove his innocence to the Liberian people.

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) Political Leader, his National Chairman, Senator Daniel Naatehn, and Secretary-General Cllr. Aloysius Toe are being prosecuted for alleged forgery and criminal conspiracy relative to reported alteration of the CPP framework document.

Mr. Cummings has repeatedly rejected and denied the charges, describing them as bogus and politically-motivated.