Liberia: Grand Gedeh Youths Issue 72-HR Ultimatum

Citizens of Grand Gedeh County under the banner Putu United for Development and Academic Affairs (PUDAA) have issued a 72-hour ultimatum to leadership of the county to produce the living body of the Acting Elections Magistrate of the National Elections Commission, Alfred T. Dunner, assigned in Grand Gedeh.

Mr. Dunner reportedly went missing weeks ago, and there has been trace of his whereabouts.

"We want to reiterate that we stand firmly with the family of Mr. Alfred T. Dunner, and therefore, demand and call on the county's authorities to speed up with search, we want to know the whereabouts of Mr. Alfred T. Dunnar within 72 hours, or

else, we will commence unspecified actions against the county leadership", PUDAA threatens.

The campus-based organization made the demand on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in a news conference held at the University of Liberia's main campus on Capitol Hill.

In a three-page Press Statement, the group, through its President B. Darius Lewis says PUDAA is deeply concerned and saddened by the mysterious disappearance of Mr. Alfred T. Dunner, an assigned Logistics Officer at the National Elections Commissioner (NEC) office in Grand Gedeh.

Mr. Lewis says it has been a little over two weeks since the unfortunate news broke out, and up to present, the whereabouts of Mr. Dunner is yet to be established.

"We want to definitively state that PUDAA stands with the family of Mr. Dunner, and therefore, calls on the county's leadership, including the Joint Security apparatus thereof, and every well-meaning Grand Gedean to ensure the unconditional reunion of Mr. Alfred Dunner with his beloved family", he says.

According to him, the disappearance of their colleague is mostly intended to discourage and instill fear within the youthful populace of the county, who he says, has passion and tenacity to exhibit potential in serving positions of trust back home when the need arises.

He says PUDAA sees this as an affront and a wrong practice intended to dispirit all young people contemplating going back home to contribute to the development of the county, noting that PUDAA wants to send out this caveat that the young people of Grand Gedeh will not take lightly or for granted the disappearance in thin air of Mr. Dunner.

"PUDAA will not hesitate, where and when established, to expose those with sinister motives, who may want or are using this situation to market their own selfish and political gain.

PUDAA also frowns and condemns those using violence in this matter as a means to show empathy; while it's true we fully support the aspect of protestation, we believe it should, at all times, be peaceful."

The statement notes that there are ways in which to demand national government's attention without destruction of properties, adding "let this not take away the true nature of this Matter."

Meanwhile, reports coming out of Grand Gedeh say the Minister of Internal Affairs Varney Sirleaf, has arrived in the county and calm has returned there.