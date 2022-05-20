Morocco: Foreign Affairs Minister Meets ICESCO Director in Rabat

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Monday May 16th 2022 paid a visit to the Director-General (DG) of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, during his visit to ICESCO Headquarters in Rabat, Morocco.

The aforementioned Ministry stated on its Facebook page that Minister Tangara was accompanied to ICESCO Headquarters by Gambia's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Saffie Lowe-Ceesay.

The Minister is said to have reiterated his full support for the existing cooperation between ICESCO and The Gambia in the fields of education, science and culture, and commended ICESCO's remarkable roles in its fields of competence, and its efforts to consolidate the values of co-existence, peace and civilized dialogue.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Dr. Al-Malik reaffirmed his support for the cooperation between ICESCO and The Gambia and also highlighted "some of the most prominent programs and activities implemented by ICESCO, including the 2022 edition of the ICESCO Youth Leadership Program for Peace and Security, which will be launched from the capital of the Republic of The Gambia, to train a new group of ICESCO's Ambassadors for peace."

The Facebook post added that the Minister also attended the organization's celebration of World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development under the theme : "Around the World in 50 Dishes"; that this aims to "highlight the abundant diversity of cultures in countries of the Islamic world and promoting their distinctive cuisine, clothing, music and traditional arts."

Both Drs. Tangara and Al-Malik inaugurated the ceremony.