Liberia: President Weah Receives Letters of Credence From New Zimbabwe Ambassador

Monrovia — His Excellency, President George Manneh Weah has reaffirmed Liberia's commitments to working with Zimbabwe in ensuring continental and global peace and security.

The Liberian Leader made the assertion on Thursday, May 19, 2022, when he received Letters of Credence from Mr. Kufa E. Chinoza, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zimbabwe accredited to Liberia.

Receiving the Letters of Credence at the Executive Mansion, President Weah congratulated the new Zimbabwean envoy for his preferment and wished him well during his tour of duty in Liberia.

President Weah expressed satisfaction with the work Ambassador Chinoza's predecessor did while in Liberia, expressing the hope that the new Ambassador's tenure will similarly foster the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

He used the occasion to encourage Zimbabwean investors to take advantage of Liberia's investment climate in the areas of tourism, trade, mining, and agriculture.

The new Zimbabwean envoy thanked President Weah for the president's warm reception and wished him the best of prosperity as he stirs the ship of state.

Ambassador Chinoza's presentation of his Letter of Credence comes two days after ambassadors from South Africa, the Czech Republic, the ECOWAS Commission, and The Gambia presented their Letters of Credence to the Liberian President at the Executive Mansion.