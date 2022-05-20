Ghana: GPHA Congratulates Director-General for Winning Iaph Vice-Pres for African Region

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has congratulated its Director General, Mr Michael AchagweLuguje, on his election as the Vice-President (Africa Region) of the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH).

IAPH is the global alliance of Ports and Harbours, with membership of over 160 ports and 120 port-related businesses from 87 countries.

GPHA is a member of the IAPH, and it is significant that its Director General now holds the position of Vice-President for Africa Region.

In a statement issued by the GPHA, it said Mr Luguje polled 13 votes out of 14 to win the Vice President position of IAPH.

Mr Luguje's tenure lasts until the next annual general meeting at the IAPH World Ports Conference to be held in 2023 in line with Article 21 of the IAPH Constitution.

It said from the humble beginnings in Pong-Tamale L.A. Primary School, Tamale and Navrongo Secondary Schools, through the University of Ghana, the World Maritime University and others, Mr Luguje, has risen through the ranks from the office of the Special Assistant to the then Director General of GPHA to become the West and Central African Regional Coordinator of the International Maritime Organization, United Nation's specialised regulatory agency for global shipping and maritime transport.

The statement said, he also served as one of the longest Secretary-Generals of the Ports Management Association of West and Central Africa.

It said in 2017, MrLugujemobilised member ports from the Africa region towards the successful election of Ms. HadizaBala-Usman, Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, to the office of Vice-President, Africa Region of the IAPH.

"Further to the congratulatory note from the Board, Management and Staff of GPHA, the chiefs, elders and good people of the Kasena-Nankana Traditional Area, and the Savelugu-Nanton District have expressed pride and joy for this noble son of theirs," the statement said.