Nigeria: Abducted Anambra Lawmaker Beheaded

Okechukwu Okoye, lawmaker representing Aguata Constituency 2 at the Anambra State House of Assembly, has been beheaded.

Okoye, who hailed from Isuofia, the community of Governor Charles Soludo's community, was kidnapped in Aguata on Sunday.

The severed head of the deceased lawmaker was mounted at Chisco Park in Amichi community in Nnewi South Local Government Area.

While presenting the state's revised budget to the lawmakers on Friday, Soludo commented on the sad development, saying security operatives were working to rescue the victim.

" I regret that one of you, the member representing the good people of Aguata II Constituency in the House of Assembly (my own representative) - Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, is still in the custody of the kidnappers.

"The security agencies are working very hard and round the clock to secure his freedom. God is on the throne and Anambra will win. Let me leave it at that", the governor said at the House of Assembly," he had said.

The gruesome murder of the lawmaker happened weeks after an army couple was beheaded by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People