Nigeria: Blasphemy - Muric Demands Arrest of Pastor in Osun

22 May 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh, and, Ahmed Mohammed

The Osun State Chapter of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged the security agencies and well-meaning Nigerians to act on the alleged misdemeanours of one Pastor Akintaro Joshua Ojo, over his recent utterances, which are capable of plunging Osun State and the entire South West Nigeria into chaos and religious war.

The MURIC Chairman, Osun State Chapter, Dr. AbdulAzeez Ademokoya, said Saturday in a statement that few days into mourning Deborah Samuel, whose brutal killing MURIC condemned, a pastor by name Akintaro Joshua released an audio tape insulting Allah, Islam, the Qur'an, and Prophet Muhammad, an effrontery more dangerous than one could imagine and which no sane Muslim can stomach.

He said that Akintaro did not only "release his rancorous and venomous audio" but went ahead to include his two mobile numbers.

He therefore urged the Osun State Government, the DSS, all security agencies and especially the Commissioner of Police in Osun to immediately arrest the said culprit and charge him to court for his blasphemous positions.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Police Command has ordered an investigation into the crisis that erupted in the state over alleged blasphemy resulting in injuries and the destruction of 11 buildings.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mamman Sanda, confirmed the incident and ordered a thorough investigation of the matter in Warji Local Government Area of the state.

