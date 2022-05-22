Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - Imo Delegates Will Favourably Consider Fayemi - Uzodimma

22 May 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Emmanuel Mgbeahurike

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, had described his Ekiti State counterpart and presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi, as one of Nigeria's finest brains, manager of men and best fit for the presidency of the world's largest black nation.

Governor Uzodinma declared that Imo state delegates would look favourably towards governor Fayemi in the forthcoming primary election of the ruling party.

Uzodinma received the Fayemi at the weekend at the Council Chamber in Imo state before leading him to meet the national delegates of the party.

Uzodinma told Fayemi who is also the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) not to bother to come and campaign in the state because "he's someone who is well known to us as our chairman and leader.

He said, "His management of affairs of the NGF is a classic testimony to his renowned man management acumen. He's a terrific team player, consensus builder, brilliant leader. The conviction behind his words provoke you to want to listen more to the wisdom in his thoughts.

"I grew up in the Catholic church learning as a mass boy the virtues of fairness, equity and kindness. Growing, I've also learnt the art of team playing and consensus building.

"To get out of the woods, our nation must heal wounds, ensure inclusiveness and foist an administration that gives everybody a sense of belonging that will encourage our brothers and sisters in the South-east unleash the inner kinetic energy inherent in them for the greatness of the greater Nigeria Nation instead of engendering in them the urge to quit the union," the presidential aspirant added.

