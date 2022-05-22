Nigeria: Two More Persons Rescued, Corpse Recovered From Lagos Building Collapse

22 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bose Adelaja

Two additional persons have been rescued while one more body was recovered under the rubbles of the collapsed storey building which occurred at Freeman Street, Lagos Island, on Saturday.

This puts the number of those rescued at three while two were recovered dead so far.

The figure was confirmed by Ibrahim Farinloye, Coordinator, Lagos State Territorial District, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA.

"So far, three people have been rescued while two bodies were recovered," he said.

A yet to be ascertained number of people were still trapped at about 7.43 pm.

The rescue operation was ongoing.

