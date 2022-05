The executive chairman of Keffi local government council of Nasarawa State, Hon. Muhammed Baba Shehu, has been freed by his abductors.

Shehu was kidnapped on Saturday by unknown gunmen along Akwanga-Keffi highway.

His personal security guard was killed in the process.

He was admitted at a private hospital in Keffi town for medical checks.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa State governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, has paid a visit to Shehu at the private hospital on Sunday to commiserate with him.