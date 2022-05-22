Nigeria: Court Clears Father of Allegation of Defiling Step-Daughter

22 May 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olugbenga Soyele

A Lagos State domestic violence and sexual offences court has discharged and acquitted a man, Sunday Akpan, of allegation of defiling his 10-year-old step-daughter.

The trial judge, Justice Abiola Soladoye freed the defendant after holding that the prosecution failed to call the vital witness (survivor) that was alleged to have been defiled.

Justice Soladoye held: "The essential element of defilement was not put in place as the prosecution did not call the vital witness who is the victim alleged to have been defiled.

"The prosecution must call admissible witnesses against the defendant.

"Ample opportunities were given to the prosecution to bring more witnesses to court but all to no avail. The court cannot wait forever.

"The court is only interested in the testimony of quality witnesses. I wish to say that the case has been a colossal waste of time.

"The defendant is hereby discharged and found not to have committed the crime," the judge ruled

The prosecution team led by Olusola Shoneye, had claimed that the convict committed the offence on December 8, 2018, at 2 pm in Thomas Estate in Ajah.

Shoneye had alleged that the defendant defiled his 10-year-old step-daughter, an offence he insisted violated section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

