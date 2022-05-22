South Africa: Eastern Cape Municipalities Pump Raw Sewage Into Waterways

22 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tembile Sgqolana

Municipalities are behind the contamination of freshwater sources, admits the provincial Cogta, with the DA accusing the provincial government of failure to hold local entities to account.

Eastern Cape municipalities are discharging raw sewage into rivers, contaminating freshwater sources, endangering health, and affecting animal and plant life.

In response to written questions from Democratic Alliance MPL Vicky Knoetze, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha revealed sewage contamination of water sources was widespread in the province.

Nqatha revealed that 31 pump stations, collector systems and wastewater treatment works (WWTW) had been issued with notices and directives for non-compliance by the National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

Asked by Knoetze if the department had been monitoring these notices, Nqatha admitted it has not been doing so but that Cogta would monitor selected municipalities through its Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA).

In accordance with the Division of Revenue Act, when the municipality fails to comply or fix something, national Cogta has a right to stop the funds and relocate them.

"Since the 2020/2021 to 2021/2022 financial year, the department has issued 30 notices on intention to issue directives. Only four have been satisfactorily resolved; others have recurring problems or...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X