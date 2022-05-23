Rwanda: Cricket - Nigeria Up Preps Ahead of Kwibuka Tourney

23 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Nigeria's senior women cricket team have intensified training ahead of the 8th Kwibuka Tournament scheduled in Rwanda from June 9 to June 20 at the Gahanga International Cricket stadium and the IPRC Cricket ground.

The Nigerian Cricket Association recently appointed Leke Oyede as the team's new head coach and Times Sportunderstands that he has summoned eighteen players to the City of Benin for residential training and they have started playing friendly matches to keep them in shape for the tournament.

Nigeria lost to Rwanda in the finals of the T20 Women Cricket International tournament in Lagos in March this year.

The competition which forms part of activities to commemorate the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi will see countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Germany, Brazil, Kenya, Botswana, Tanzania, Uganda, Sierra and Zimbabwe joining the host nation to vie for the trophy.

The 2021 edition which had only five countries participating was won by Kenya.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X