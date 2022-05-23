Rwanda: Cricket - Nigeria Up Preps Ahead of Kwibuka Tourney

Nigeria's senior women cricket team have intensified training ahead of the 8th Kwibuka Tournament scheduled in Rwanda from June 9 to June 20 at the Gahanga International Cricket stadium and the IPRC Cricket ground.

The Nigerian Cricket Association recently appointed Leke Oyede as the team's new head coach and Times Sportunderstands that he has summoned eighteen players to the City of Benin for residential training and they have started playing friendly matches to keep them in shape for the tournament.

Nigeria lost to Rwanda in the finals of the T20 Women Cricket International tournament in Lagos in March this year.

The competition which forms part of activities to commemorate the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi will see countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Germany, Brazil, Kenya, Botswana, Tanzania, Uganda, Sierra and Zimbabwe joining the host nation to vie for the trophy.

The 2021 edition which had only five countries participating was won by Kenya.