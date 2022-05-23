Nigeria: Rep Loses Bid to Return for Fifth Term

23 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Pat Asadu, a medical doctor, has been in the House of Representatives since 2007.

The ambition of Pat Asadu representing Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal constituency of Enugu State to return to the House of Representative in 2023, for the fifth time, suffered a setback on Sunday.

He was beaten to the third place at the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) primary election held at Nsukka.

Vita Abba emerged as the winner having polled 91 votes out of the 111 votes cast at the election.

The runner up, Clinton Isiwu, scored 11 votes while Mr Asadu got two votes. Chidi Obetta, Aniegbulam Ezeugwu and Chukuemeka Asogwa got one vote each.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Chinedu Onu, thanked delegates for conducting themselves in an orderly manner at the primary election.

Mr Onu said all the 111 delegates accredited for the primary election, voted, but four of the votes were invalidated.

In his acceptance remark, Mr Abba expressed appreciation to the delegates for voting for him and promised that he would not disappoint the party if elected at the 2023 general elections.

"This victory is victory for PDP; victory for justice and victory for democracy in our constituency.

"I thank all delegates and the party for finding me worthy to fly the party's flag in 2023," Mr Abba said.

Bradan Uzoagba, who led the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) team to monitor the primary election, described the exercise as free and fair.

Mr Isiwu who placed second said he accepted the result in good faith as the election was free and fair.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X