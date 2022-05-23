Liberia: Bill Rogers Youth Foundation, Kutoa Afrika Foundation Donate 160 Armchairs to Konoquelleh Public School in Margibi County

Monrovia — At long last, students attending the Konoquelleh Public School in Woryan Town, Konoquelleh Clan, Cinta Township, Margibi County will have to sit on armchairs for the very first time since the establishment of the school.

It all happens after the Bill Rogers Youth Foundation (BRYF) in partnership with the Kutoa Afrika Foundation donated one hundred and 60 armchairs to solve the issue of chairs at the institution.

The school with funding from the County Social Development Fund was constructed by the Administration of Margibi County and opened to the student populace as of the beginning of academic 2021/2022 without the provision of educational materials.

The school has been operating without armchairs thus forcing the students to sit on the floor with others using bricks. Also, the school does not have a toilet facility, safe drinking water or library.

This prompted the Bill Rogers Youth Foundation and its partner, the Kutoa Afrika Foundation to intervene by providing an initial 160 armchairs to the school and with a promise to equip the school's library. The Bill Rogers Youth Foundation and its partner also promised to construct a proper toilet facility on the campus.

Emmanuel Kpoto, an Executive of the BRYF speaking during the donation of the armchairs said the gesture creates a conducive learning environment for the students who are the future leaders of Liberia.

According to him, a few months ago the foundation thought of the vision of providing good sitting capacity for the students after listening to an eminent son of the clan regarding the challenges the institution is faced with.

According to BRYF executive, he was also informed that the school has about 150 students and 10 instructional staff.

Emmanuel Kpoto added: "I immediately sent a communication to Kutoa Afrika Foundation, a partner institution to BRYF appealing for books, the construction of pit latrine, the provision of armchairs, and the construction of hand pump to provide safe drinking water for the students and teachers -our request was approved."

"The construction of the pit latrine and the hand pump will commence soon," he said.

He assured the students, administration, and parents that with support from BRYF and its partners, the different projects will be implemented as planned. Kpoto praised the partners for their continuous support to the works of the Bill Rogers Youth Foundation.

In a brief remark, the acting president of BRYF, Precious Olukoya donated the chairs on behalf of BRYF and Kutoa Afrika Foundation said out of the 160 armchairs, 150 pieces are for the students while the other 10 pieces are for the administration.

Also speaking, the County Education Officer of Margibi, Stephen Toee lauded BRYF and its partner for the gesture and at the same time committed himself to working with the Foundation.

Mr. Toee on the other hand admonished the parents and guardians of the students to properly manage the donated armchairs.

The Bill Rogers Youth Foundation (BRYF) is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2004. Since its existence, it has been partnering, inviting, training, and initiating several sporting events including its annual 5K Race. The organization is also involved in agriculture and other projects in many parts of Liberia.