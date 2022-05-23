Somalia: Hassan Sheikh and Farmajo Meet in Villa Somalia

The outgoing Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and the new president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud today held face-to-face talks in Villa Somalia.

Farmajo took Mohamud on a walking tour of various departments of the presidency, Villa Somalia. This comes ahead of the handover ceremony which has been confirmed to be held on Monday, 23rd May 2022.

The greatest gift by our Republic to our Citizens is the longstanding history of smooth & successful transition pioneered by our founding fathers.

Farmajo and H.E Hassan Sheikh have upheld this tradition to take the lead in uniting our nation towards a brighter future.