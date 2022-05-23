Somalia: Hassan Sheikh and Farmajo Meet in Villa Somalia

21 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The outgoing Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and the new president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud today held face-to-face talks in Villa Somalia.

Farmajo took Mohamud on a walking tour of various departments of the presidency, Villa Somalia. This comes ahead of the handover ceremony which has been confirmed to be held on Monday, 23rd May 2022.

The greatest gift by our Republic to our Citizens is the longstanding history of smooth & successful transition pioneered by our founding fathers.

Farmajo and H.E Hassan Sheikh have upheld this tradition to take the lead in uniting our nation towards a brighter future.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X