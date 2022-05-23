Gambia: PSV Wellingara Whip BK Milan to Extend Lead in 2nd Division

PSV Wellingaraon Monday whipped BK Milan 2-0 in their week-21 match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to rejuvenate their lead in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The duo are currently scuffling for promotion to the country's Elite League next season with 36 points each before their stunning clash.

PSV Wellingara scored two goals in the match without BK Milan reacting to extend their lead on the Second Division League table with 39 points.

BK Milan dropped to third-place on the Second Tier table with 36 points after losing to PSV Wellingara.

Meanwhile, Latrikunda United defeated Jam City 2-1 at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field to move away from the relegation zone in the country's Second Division League.