Gambia: Action Set to Resume in Women League 1, 2 After Easter, Eid Breaks

19 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Action is set to resume in the ongoing 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women League Division One and Two following the Easter and Eid breaks.

As part of week-8 fixtures, The Gambia Police Force will take on Immigration in the all-security affair at the Live Your Dream Sport Complex at Basori on Friday at 3pm.

On the same day, Berewulleng will scuffle with table toppers, Red Scorpions at the same venue at 5pm.

On Sunday 22nd May 2022, Abuko United will welcome Brikama United at the same ground at 3pm, while City Girls will square-off with Gambia Armed Force at 5pm at the same venue.

Elsewhere on Friday 20th May 2022, Prisons will tussle with Young Icons at the Super Star Academy Football Field at Kiti at 4pm.

On Saturday 21st May 2022, Foni Girls will take on Koita at same ground at 3pm, while Kinteh's will lock horns with Lower Nuimi at the same venue on Saturday at 5pm.

Meanwhile on Sunday 22nd May 2022, Greater Tomorrow will combat with Jeshwamg United at the Super Star Academy Football Field at Kiti at 3pm, while Future Bi will wrestle with Raptim at 5pm on the same day.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X