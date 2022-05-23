Gambia: Action Set to Resume in Women League 1, 2 After Easter, Eid Breaks

Action is set to resume in the ongoing 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women League Division One and Two following the Easter and Eid breaks.

As part of week-8 fixtures, The Gambia Police Force will take on Immigration in the all-security affair at the Live Your Dream Sport Complex at Basori on Friday at 3pm.

On the same day, Berewulleng will scuffle with table toppers, Red Scorpions at the same venue at 5pm.

On Sunday 22nd May 2022, Abuko United will welcome Brikama United at the same ground at 3pm, while City Girls will square-off with Gambia Armed Force at 5pm at the same venue.

Elsewhere on Friday 20th May 2022, Prisons will tussle with Young Icons at the Super Star Academy Football Field at Kiti at 4pm.

On Saturday 21st May 2022, Foni Girls will take on Koita at same ground at 3pm, while Kinteh's will lock horns with Lower Nuimi at the same venue on Saturday at 5pm.

Meanwhile on Sunday 22nd May 2022, Greater Tomorrow will combat with Jeshwamg United at the Super Star Academy Football Field at Kiti at 3pm, while Future Bi will wrestle with Raptim at 5pm on the same day.