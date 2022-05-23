Gambia: Team Rihno, Elite Utd Combat for Survival in 1st Tier

19 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Team Rhino and Elite United are fighting for survival in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League for another season despite their dismal performance in the country's Elite League campaign.

The Abuko and Banjul based-clubs are currently sitting second-place from bottom and bottom-place respectively on the First Division League table.

Team Rhino snatched 19 points after winning three matches, drawing ten and losing six.

The Abuko based-club will combat to win their remaining ten league matches to stay in the First Division League for another season.

Elite United clasped 15 points after winning three matches, drawing six and losing ten.

The Banjul based-club will contend to win their remaining league games to remain in the country's Elite League for another season.

