Nigeria: Olubukola Bolarinde to Celebrate African Heritage in Solo Art Exhibition

A Nigerian artist and filmmaker, Olubukola Bolarinde, is set to hold her debut solo art exhibition in Lagos State.

Ms Balarinde says her solo exhibition follows the release of her 2018 critically acclaimed film, 'Onigiri'.

Tagged '106 Expressions', the exhibition, curated by the foremost culture and art custodian Nike Davies-Okundaye, will be an intimate display of artworks inspired by her childhood experiences that traverse time and culture.

The exhibition is scheduled for June 10, 2022, in Lagos.

She said: "106 Expressions is a collection of artworks celebrating our African heritage, people, and culture. I have drawn inspiration from my experiences as an African child.

"The works transport you to a place and a time, perceived through an African child's mind. A different time from the times we now live in. As our world evolves, many of our children have not and will never have these experiences,".

Describing her art as a form of preservation, the self-taught artist and architect disclosed that each piece of artwork at the exhibition would tell a unique story.

The corporate professional added that the exhibition is a documentary about "my people, culture, and land. A distinct fusion of the North and the South, which speaks to and holds to my identity and diversity."

For the art exhibition, Ms Bolarinde says she explored various media such as acrylics and oils on canvas, using rich textures to create pieces that give an illusion of being tactile and three-dimensional and hopes to deliver an immersive experience for viewers.

Background

Naturally drawn to art in all its forms of expression, Bolarinde has always displayed a passion at an early age. This was demonstrated through her pencil drawings.

Born in Lagos and the second of five children of her parents, her formative years were in the northern part of Nigeria, from Jos to Kaduna and then Zaria. This, she said, enabled her to establish a few remarkable senses of identity and diversity.

Today, she wears many hats in the creative industry that describe her as a unique storyteller of her time. As a writer, her descriptive prowess as a storyteller, is translated through her art.