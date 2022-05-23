Ghana: Pursue STEM Education to Develop Ghana Faster - - President Akufo-Addo Urges Jhs Students

President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admonished Junior High School (JHS) students to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses to develop the needed skill sets and problem-solving abilities to help in Ghana's development.

President Akufo-Addo said STEM education, which developed students' cognitive abilities and aided quality problem-solving skills, had largely accounted for the successes of the developed countries.

President Akufo-Addo, who addressed award winners of the 2021 "Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Junior Graphic Essay Competition" at the Presidency last Friday said, job growth, employment rates, wages and exports were all higher in STEM-based economies.

The competition was organized by Graphic Communications Group.

President Akufo-Addo said Ghana's economic development and stability were dependent on its ability to invent and develop new products.

That, the President indicated, had informed the government's policy direction towards increasing STEM education as against the Humanities to 60-40 per cent in the next 10 years.

President Akufo-Addo said the world's economy in this dispensation, was driven by science and technology and entreated Ghanaian students to "think seriously about this (STEM)."

He said countries that were succeeding in today's world, were those that had emphasised teaching and learning of science and technology. "We can't afford to be left behind either by our fellow Africans or any other people of the world."

The entire globe, according to President Akufo-Addo, was going through major economic, social and geopolitical challenges. However, he expressed confidence that Ghana and the rest of the world would recover from the turbulences soonest.

The Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group, Ato Afful, said the prize winner would embark on an all-expense-paid trip to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The winners are Evangelyn Ukoma Awa, Kelvin Appiah Ampretwumn, Christopher Gafah Boateng, Prince Asare Duodo, Nadjat Abidina Issaka and Micah Ntim.

The rest are Lordina Achiamaa Abebrese, Prince Owusu Abebrese, Rachael Hammon-Laast, Bernard Baah-Banful and Nana Ama Nimakoa Boampong.