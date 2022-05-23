Ghana: Biography On Late C.K. Gyamfi Launched

23 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

A biography of former Black Stars player and coach, Charles Kumi Gyamfi was launched last Thursday in Accra.

Dubbed 'The Black Star', the event held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences was attended by several ex-footballers, including Anthony Baffoe, George Alhassan, HesseOdamtten, Sampson Lamptey and Abdul Razak.

The 435-page book, which was co-written by Sportswriter, Fiifi Anaman, captures the life story of the late C.K.

Gyamfi, passed away at the age of 86 on September 2, 2015 after a short illness.

At the launch, the first and second copies were bought by Kwabena Osei-Bonsu and Kwaku Ofori at GH¢20,000 each.

Veteran Sports Journalist MrKarl Tufuoh described him as the second greatest sports personality to emerge from Ghana and only behind boxing legend Azumah Nelson.

He was the first African to play in Germany after joining Fortuna Dusseldorf in 1960 and was among the few who played for both Hearts of Oak and arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

The late Gyamfi also led Ghana to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and remains one of the just two managers to have won the AFCON three times, in 1963, 1965 and 1982.

According to his son, Edwin Gyamfi the net proceeds from the legendary sportsman's book auction will go into the C.K Gyamfi Foundation to support grassroots football in the country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X