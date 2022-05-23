West Africa: WAFU Zone B U-17 Tourney Launch Tomorrow

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations to be held in Cape Coast will hold its media launch of the tournament tomorrow at the Conference room of the Cape Coast Stadium.

The LOC would use the opportunity to unveil the tournament mascot, logo and the official programme for the tournament.

Dubbed Cape Coast 2022, the tournament which will serve as a qualifier for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Algeria next year, will be held on June 11-24.

Six countries including Nigeria, Togo, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Burkina Faso, and Niger will join Ghana to compete for the four tickets available for the Africa U-17 championship which has now been expanded from eight to 12 teams.

At a media interaction on Friday, the head of the LOC, Samuel Anim-Addo said they were ready to host the rest of West Africa for the juvenile championship.

The tournament coordinator and member of the LOC, Madam Ama Brobey-Williams said lots of work have been done in the background.

She urged the media to support the LOC to organize a fitting tournament.

Tentatively, the Committee expects the trophy of the tournament to arrive in Ghana on June 6.

The arrival, according to the LOC, would be followed by a trophy tour to the palace of the Omanhene of the Cape Coast Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, the offices of the Regional Minister, the Central Regional House of Chiefs and many others.

Participating teams are expected to arrive from June 7-8, after which they go through the mandatory MRI test before moving to Cape Coast for the tournament.

Ghana will play rivals Nigeria in the tournament opener on June 11 at 4pm.