Nigeria: Govt Appoints Interim Committee to Oversee Nigeria Basketball

23 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Following the recent directives of President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of basketball in the country and its withdrawal from all International basketball competitions for the next two years, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced the members of the Interim Management Committee(IMC) to oversee the development of the sport in Nigeria.

Their names are as stated below -

Dr. Henry Nzekwu

Mr. Udon Ubon Humapwa

Mr. Frank Jitubhoh

Zenith Bank - Representative

Prof. Adamu Ahmed

Mr. Peter Nelson -

Group Captain Rahinatu Garba -

Aderemi Adewunmi -

Oluchi Nzekwe

Sani Adio ( SAN)

The Committee is to draw up programmes that will revamp basketball from the grassroots in Nigeria, revive its moribund domestic leagues and attract cooperate sponsors for the development of the game.

The sports minister, Sunday Dare, had through the Permanent Secretary of the sports ministry, Ismaila Abubakar, last week, stated that the President had given approval, with immediate effect, to withdraw Nigeria from all international basketball competitions for two years, following lingering leadership rift in the NBBF.

