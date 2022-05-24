Nigeria: Ekiti 2022 - Don't Come Home 'Crying', Adamu Charges APC Campaign Committee

The Ekiti State governorship holds on June 18.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a 62-member campaign committee for the Ekiti State Governorship election scheduled for June 18.

The National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, in a speech at the inauguration of the Committee at the party's National Secretariat in Abuja, on Monday, said the committee, chaired by Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, cannot afford to come back crying.

He said the "crying should be left to the opponents".

"I have one thing in the marching order of this party and that is --don't come home crying, don't come home crying. If there's a cry, let them go and cry for their principals, not us," he said.

Mr Adamu acknowledged that this will be the first election conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) under his stewardship.

He added that the APC will "be guided by the rules of engagement for elections. We will observe every rule, every guideline and we do hope that those who will be responsible for overseeing the compliance will be fair arbiters, will be fair referees and will be fair umpires."

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, will serve as deputy chairman of the committee and while Smart Iheasor is the Secretary.

Other governors in the committee include the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

The committee was charged with the mandate to ensure the victory of Biodun Oyebanji against Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also speaking at the event, the National Organising Secretary of the party, Suleiman Argungu, said the NWC included six additional women in the committee and some youth.

"Aside from the general membership of the Council, six more women have been added to the membership of the Council to specially represent the women's wing," he said.

In his speech, Mr Bagudu, who served as the Chairman of the Ekiti State Governorship election in 2018, said the June 18 election will be easier compared to 2018 when the party was in opposition.

He said that the party had to defeat the "stomach infrastructure" slogan of former Governor Ayodele Fayose back in 2018.

Mr Bagudu assured the leaders of the party that the work done by the incumbent Governor, Kayode Fayemi, will speak for the party.