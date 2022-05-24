Nigeria: Many Nigerians Facing Mental Health, Not Seeking Help - - Experts

24 May 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

It has been observed that the challenges facing Nigeria can be addressed by fixing the mental health challenges of the citizens.

The Association for Counselling, Matchmaking and Psychotherapy of Nigeria (ACMPN) said many Nigerians were facing mental difficulties without seeking help.

"We feel that the problems facing Nigeria have to do with a mind problem, people think it's poverty, it's not poverty. It is what I call the poverty of the mind, if we have a change of mindset, everything will be fixed in this country," said Dr Tolulope Oko-Igaire, president of the association.

She spoke at a briefing to mark the International Mental Health Awareness Week with the theme "Loneliness", held in Lagos.

She said the week was meant to sensitize Nigerians on the need to be more concerned about their mental health.

The association also embarked on an awareness walk which started from Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos to sensitize members of the public on mental health.

Oko-Igaire, however, disclosed that the association has declared free counselling which would last for one year to sensitise Nigerians on the import of mental health.

The association also urged Nigerians to imbibe the habit of regular consultation with therapists, mental health counsellors, among others, to embrace healthy living, and stay out of loneliness and other mental health issues.

According to Oko-Igaire, the association is non-governmental and non-profit-oriented with members who are professionals, passionate and dedicated to helping humanity.

She explained that contrary to the belief that therapy is only meant for the weak and low self-esteemed people, there is no category of people that is insulated from mental health.

