Nigeria: Soludo Denies Religious Killings in Anambra, Warns Against Incitement

25 May 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By David-Chyddy Eleke

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has denied reports that religious killings targeted at northerners have been happening silently in the state.

The governor also warned an Abuja based newspaper, Daily Trust against inciting violence in the country.

Soludo was reacting to a lead story by the media outfit, where it reported that coordinated killings targeted at northerners have been going on in Anambra State.

The governor in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime said: "While it is true that there is general insecurity across the country, there is no targeted religious or ethnic killings in Anambra State.

"As a matter of fact, Anambra indigenes have suffered more casualties as a result of the unfortunate killings.

"The insensitive slant of the Daily Trust report have the tendency to stir anger and disaffection in other parts of the country. The report, therefore, is totally unacceptable and inimical to the unity and progress of the nation.

"Government of Anambra State hereby states that the report is not only sensational but misleading and should be immediately retracted to reflect the real situation on ground."

The statement noted that Anambra indigenes and people of the North and other parts of the country live and do business with each other, and have share common values, but have always lived at peace with each other in the state.

It stated too that the Soludo administration has not only demonstrated commitment in tackling insecurity, but has continuously reassured both indigenes and non-indigenes in the State of their protection and safety.

