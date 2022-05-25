Nigeria: Four Women Clinch PDP Tickets in Bayelsa Assembly, Reps Primaries

Four women have picked the tickets of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the state House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries in Bayelsa State.

While three won the state Assembly ticket, one clinched the House of Representatives ticket.

Those that won the state House of Assembly ticket include Chief Ayibanegiyefa Egba (Yenagoa constituency I), Ebiuwou Obiyai (Yenagoa constituency II), Mrs. Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown (Sagbama constituency III), Ebiuwou Obiyai is an incumbent and two-time member of the state House of Assembly in the state.

Mrs. Marie Ebikake won the primaries for Nembe-Brass federal constituency. She defeated Jonathan Obuebite by 52 votes to 19.

Also, the party primaries threw up eight new flag bearers for the state House of Assembly election in 2023.

The new entrants aside three women mentioned above include Ted Elemeforo, Yenagoa constituency III; Gabriel Ogbara, Ogbia constituency III; Pamoh Werinipre, Kolga constituency I; Adigio Austin, Brass constituency II and West Alalibo, constituency III.

Meantime, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, while reacting to the outcome of the primaries, described the conduct of the Yenagoa/Kolokuma federal constituency primaries as peaceful, transparent and devoid of rancor.

Diri, while commending the leadership of the party for promoting democratic principles by ensuring internal democracy, said the only things that enhance democracy were the party's transparency, honesty and fairness which have been demonstrated.