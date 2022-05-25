Nigeria: Nimasa Reiterates Commitment to Effective Pollution Prevention, Control

To further enhance and create an enabling environment for Nigerian Maritime sector to thrive, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has reiterated its commitment to ensuring effective pollution prevention and control.

The Director General, NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, who spoke at the 7th meeting of the National Standing Committee on International Oil Pollution Compensation, IOPC, Fund implementation in Nigeria, also emphasized the Agency's commitment to the effective implementation of the IOPC Fund regime by ensuring optimal utilization of the instrument in the country.

Jamoh who was represented by the Agency's Director, Marine Environment Management Department, Mrs. Aishatu Jidda, urged all stakeholders to abide by the provisions of all enabling international instruments as provided for by the International Maritime Organization, IMO.

He said that the Convention for Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage 1992 and the International Convention on Establishment of an International Fund for Compensation for Oil Damage 1992 which Nigeria is signatory to, remains relevant to the growth and development of the Nigerian maritime sector.

He stated: "Nigeria has domesticated these conventions and we are qualified to reap the benefits therein. We at NIMASA have a register for contributing oil receivers in Nigeria. We urge all stakeholders to play their part to ensure reports emanating from Nigeria are in line with acceptable standards.

"It is good we have a record as a contributing oil receiver and because it is our obligation to ensure we give the IOPC fund, the names of all contributing oil receivers in Nigeria. NIMASA is committed to ensuring Nigerians enjoy all the benefits from being signatory to these international conventions".

Meanwhile, Jamoh explained that the facilitation of domestication by NIMASA led to the constitution of the National Standing Committee, NSC on IOPC fund in September 2004 and five other Sub-Committees in October 2016, with a mandate to ensure seamless implementation of both conventions.

"The five sub-committees include the Sub-Committee on fish stock/fisheries; identification of receivers of contributing oil; compilation of oil report; claims handling and pricing index.

"The objective of the meeting was to deliberate on the resolutions reached at the 6th meeting including; the development of a road map on the establishment of a Local Oil Pollution Compensation Fund by local insurance companies; drawing up national guidelines on fish stock/fisheries, as well as the collation of recent data on Contributing Oil Receivers and Contributing Oil Products imported.

"Other resolutions include drawing up National Guidelines on fish stock/fisheries; collation of recent data on contributing oil receivers, contributing oil products imported, and quantity of product and details of coastal movement of Low Pour Fuel Oils (LPFO) and High Pour Fuel Oils (HPFO) from the refineries and condensates as well as distribution of COR-1 Forms and carrying out sensitization programmes," he said.

Vanguard News