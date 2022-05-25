Nigeria: Court Bars Lagos Govt, MC Oluomo, Others From Collecting Union Levies

A Federal High Court, in Lagos yesterday ordered the Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Management Committee, Alhaji Musilu Akinsanya, a.k.a. MC Oluomo and other transport unions from collecting levies from non-unionised commercial drivers in all motor parks in Lagos State.

The court also restrained the Lagos State Government and it's Attorney-General, from further enforcing and implementing the N800,000 Transport Union levy and money imposed on every transporter and commercial vehicle drivers in Lagos State.

Others affected by the order were the Registered Trustees of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW); Registered Trustees of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the Registered Trustees of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

Justice Peter Lifu made the order while granting an ex parte application marked FHC/L/CS/224/2022, filed by a lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, who sued for himself and a new transport union, Transport Union Society of Nigeria (TUSON).

Ogungbeje had dragged MC Oluomo and other transport unions before the court alongside, Alhaji Lawal Yusuf Othman; Lagos State Government; Attorney-General of Lagos State; Inspector-General of Police and Director of State Security Service (SSS).

In the application, Ogungbeje had asked the court for an order restraining all the respondents jointly and severally, whether by themselves, their agents, officials, servants privies, officers and/or whosoever called from forceful imposition, or collection of any transport union levies, dues or monies or any transport union monies, dues or levies from any person, commercial vehicle driver and/or transporter that is not a member of the unions pending the hearing and determination of the substantive hearing of the suit.

He also asked the court for an order restraining Lagos State government and it's Attorney-General, jointly and severally, whether by themselves, their Ministries, Organs, agents, officials from further enforcement and/or implementation of the N800,000 transport union levy due and money imposed on every transporter and commercial vehicle driver in Lagos State.

Justice Lifu had on May 8, 2022, after listening to Ogungbeje's submissions, ordered all the respondents in the suit to show cause within seven days why the orders should not be granted.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, Ogungbeje informed the court that all respondents had been served with all the processes as directed by the court.

He stated that the respondents, despite being served failed to show cause within seven days as directed by the court.

He therefore urged the court to grant all his reliefs as prayed.

Justice Lifu after listening to the lawyer's submission and discovered from the court file that all the respondents were served as directed by the court, but failed to show cause, held that, "all the reliefs sought for by the applicant are hereby granted."

Justice Lifu after granting the applicant's reliefs, also adjourned till June 6, to rule on applicant's motion to join other parties to the suit.

Those sought to be joined in the suit by the applicant were: Commissioner of Police, Lagos State; Nigeria Police Force; Mr. Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa; The Registered Trustees of Motorcycle Operation Association of Lagos State (MOALS) and The Registered Trustees of Tricycle Owners and Operator Association of Nigeria (TOOAN).