Mauritius: High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana Calls On Vpm Dookun-Luchoomun

press release

The newly appointed High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to Mauritius, Mr Charles Asuako Owiredu, paid a courtesy call to the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, this afternoon, at the Mauritius Institute of Training and Development House, in Phoenix.

In a statement, the High Commissioner stated that the meeting with the VPM focused on how Ghana could benefit from Mauritian expertise and skills as regards oral proficiency in French since despite Ghana being surrounded by French speaking countries such as Togo and Côte d'Ivoire, it is an English speaking country.

The High Commissioner expressed hope for an enhanced cooperation in the ICT sector adding that Mauritius being among the leading countries in ICT, could improve Ghana's ability to tap into the technology pool. He also appealed to the Vice Prime Minister to consider widening internship opportunities for Ghanaian students in Mauritius so that they gain the required knowledge and experience to find employment when they complete their studies.

Mr Owiredu indicated that discussions also pertained to the implementation of the Smart City project on which Ghana and Mauritius are collaborating, and it was agreed that this would be the start of a stronger partnership so that more opportunities between the two countries can be explored.