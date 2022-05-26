Ghana: Michael A. Lincoln Speaks Ahead of Ghana Merit Awards 22 Slated June 10.

All roads lead to Accra City Hall (AMA) as patrons will be thrilled with music and an unforgettable experience.
The second edition of the Ghana Merit Awards 22 seeks to award industry players who have played immense contributions to the creative and business industry in Ghana.
Gallery of last year event:
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Michael A.Lincoln said it will be an unforgettable night and urged patrons to come in their numbers.
He added that it has always been his dream to support the creative and business industry in ghana and this year's Ghana Edition Awards 22 will be mindblowing.
"My team are preparing for an unforgettable night with great atmosphere of special guests and celibrities to grace the event "
Below are the list of categories to be awarded on that special night:
DIGITAL PAINTER / PENCIL/ ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR
DJ OF THE YEAR
ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
EVENT ORGANIZER OF THE YEAR
FASHION DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
FASHION BRAND OF THE YEAR
FEMALE/PHOTO FASHION MODEL OF THE YEAR
GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR
GRAPHIC DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
HAIRSTYLIST OF THE YEAR
MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
MALE/PHOTO FASHION MODEL OF THE YEAR
NEXT RATED FEMALE ACT OF THE YEAR
NGO/FOUNDATION OF THE YEAR
PROMISING PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
RAPPER OF THE YEAR
REGGAE/ DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR
SOCIAL MEDIA STAR OF THE YEAR
STYLE INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR
YOUTH ICON OF THE YEAR
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
ACTRESS OF THE YEAR