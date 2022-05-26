Ghana: Michael A. Lincoln Speaks Ahead of Ghana Merit Awards 22 Slated June 10.

All roads lead to Accra City Hall (AMA) as patrons will be thrilled with music and an unforgettable experience.

The second edition of the Ghana Merit Awards 22 seeks to award industry players who have played immense contributions to the creative and business industry in Ghana.

Gallery of last year event:

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Michael A.Lincoln said it will be an unforgettable night and urged patrons to come in their numbers.

He added that it has always been his dream to support the creative and business industry in ghana and this year's Ghana Edition Awards 22 will be mindblowing.

"My team are preparing for an unforgettable night with great atmosphere of special guests and celibrities to grace the event "

Below are the list of categories to be awarded on that special night:

DIGITAL PAINTER / PENCIL/ ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

DJ OF THE YEAR

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

EVENT ORGANIZER OF THE YEAR

FASHION DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

FASHION BRAND OF THE YEAR

FEMALE/PHOTO FASHION MODEL OF THE YEAR

GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR

GRAPHIC DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

HAIRSTYLIST OF THE YEAR

MAKEUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

MALE/PHOTO FASHION MODEL OF THE YEAR

NEXT RATED FEMALE ACT OF THE YEAR

NGO/FOUNDATION OF THE YEAR

PROMISING PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

RAPPER OF THE YEAR

REGGAE/ DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR

SOCIAL MEDIA STAR OF THE YEAR

STYLE INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR

YOUTH ICON OF THE YEAR

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR