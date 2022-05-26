Liberia: First Lady Applauds UN Women's Support to Army Wives Vocational Training Center

Schiefflin — The Office of Liberian First Lady, Her Excellency Clar Marie Weah, welcomes UN Women's donation of assorted equipment to the Army Wives Association's Vocational Training Center at the Edward Binyah Kessellie Barracks in Schiefelin, Margibi County.

UN Women on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, handed over 15 sewing machines, a desktop computer, and a printer along with a set of baking pans among others to enhance the skills training program which is predominantly benefiting women and girls in the barracks and surrounding communities.

Speaking on behalf of the First Lady's Office at a brief handing over ceremony, the Social Services Coordinator, Kayea Dorbor, described the donation as a significant boost to women and girls' empowerment, a major priority of the First Lady.

Miss Dorbor also noted that the UN Women's intervention was indicative of the cordial partnership between the First Lady and the United Nation's women organization in an effort to address issues affecting females at various levels across Liberia.

In her handing over remarks, UN Women Deputy Country Representative, Pamela Mkwamba, disclosed that the donation was in fulfillment of her boss, Country Representative Comfort Lamptey's commitment during the turning over of the program of the Army Wives Vocation Training Center about a month ago.

The Army Wives Vocational Training Center was constructed by First Lady Clar M. Weah. At the turning over of the facilities on April 13, 2022, the UN Women's Country Representative along with other partners offered to render some sort of support to the initiative.

Madam Mkwamba said UN Women was pleased to buttress the First Lady's incredible efforts of constructing a modern facility for the army wives.

According to her, the assorted equipment would beef up the vocational training center's current capacity to offer hands-on training to students.

For her part, the President of the Army Wives Association, Josephine J. Kowo along with the administrator of the vocational training center, Alfreda Nmah commended UN Women for coming to their aid.