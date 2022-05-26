Sierra Leone: Emmanuel Pius Richards Foundation Commissions Multipurpose Hall

The Emmanuel Pious Richards Foundation (EPRF) has commissioned a multi-purpose hall which comprises of an office, dressing room, library on Friday 20th May, 2022 at Serabu, Bumpeh Ngao Chiefdom.

During the commissioning, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foundation, Emmanuel Pious Richard said that the foundation was established to complement government effort in the area of education and other areas including agriculture, infrastructure and health.

Mr. Pius Richard explained that even though he is not an indigene of Serabu but was groomed at Serabu and he knows the challenges people's face.

He said instead of waiting for government to come and implement all the plans they have.

Richard stated that having attained the financial capacity which is a little fund as well as his saving from his salary earned over time, so he decided to form the EPRF foundation.

The CEO maintained that the project has commenced from two months ago after doing the feasibility studies.

After commencing the needs and the capacity assessment from the community and noticed that kids in Serabu took their external exams over 17 miles off to Bumpeh.

"One day I saw a school kid who fell in to a ditch together with the bike Rider, pick up herself and went to take her exams and that had moved me and I later engage the community stake holders and they requested for a perimeter fence and a community hall".

He narrated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said he could not only stop but he promised to furnished the library with computers, books and other school materials as according to him the materials had already left from china to Sierra Leone.

He continued that the foundation had also been contributing immensely to boost agriculture by providing machinery; seedlings etc, across the chiefdom just to complement the government.

According to him, during the previous holy month of Ramadan the foundation distributed 80 bags of rice to all the chief imams across Bumpeh as gifts to support them during the month of Ramadan.

Honourable Osman Abdulai Charles of constituency 079 expressed his thanks and appreciation for the EPRF foundation for implementing such an initiative and he is well pleased for giving the people of his constituency what they need at the moment they requested for such help.

The honourable furthered that amongst the whole constituency there is no school that have such kind of magnificent Hall compared to this one at the Serabu vocational secondary schools that will be able to accommodate over 117 pupils.

He maintained that over the year's pupils have to work miles away from the school to Bompeh to take their external examinations but now the hall is here for them.

Wuyata Jalloh a pupil from the Serabu vocational secondary schools and one of the beneficiary expressed thanks and appreciated the efforts been made by the CEO and the foundation by providing them such help.

She explained that it has been very difficult at the time the school intended to organize extra curricula activities such as debate, PTA meetings, and thanks giving service and so on.

"I thank the EPRF foundation and the government of president Bio for providing the free quality education for us," she narrated.